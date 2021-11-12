Win a luxury spa break worth £604 - only with this week's Sheffield Telegraph

The rooftop pool at Ragdale Hall

We got off the treadmill of modern life with a recent break at Ragdale Hall spa – which is giving away an Overnight Reviver Break for two lucky Sheffield Telegraph readers, worth £604, in the run-up to Christmas.

To say the spa, based around 90 minutes from Sheffield close to Melton Mowbray, is relaxing is a massive understatement.

Blissful is the word, from start to finish.

The new cocktail bar at Ragdale Hall

Start at the thermal spa with its picturesque outdoor pool and let the waterfalls start to thunder away any knots in your shoulders.

There’s a Nordic-style sauna to stretch out the muscles and every type of heat treatment you could imagine here. We laid out in scented steam rooms and floated, suspended in sheer happiness, in the silent candle pool underground.

Waterbabies have plenty of options here, from busting out some lanes to the exercise pool with daily classes.

We took the more leisurely option of reclining in the rooftop pool, one of the spa’s more recent additions, with views over the surrounding countryside to soak in.

The massages at Ragdale Hall are heavenly

When it came to the inclusive treatment, a firm but soothing massage seemed to ease out tension from our muscles, concentrating first on the back and shoulders.

All those months of hunching over a laptop on the kitchen table were wiped away.

The second half focused on the face, deeply cleansing and moisturising, with extra massage around key areas. Who knew so much tension was held in the cheeks and eyebrows?

The newest addition to Ragdale is its Twilight bar, which brings a welcome spot to meet before dinner to the experience.

It’s an Instagram-worthy homage to the Great Gatsby when it comes to the decor, and we enjoyed cocktails crafted using homegrown garnishes from the gardens that surround it.

By now the shoulders were well and truly down, just in time for dinner.

The chefs at Ragdale offer something for all intentions, whether it’s to be healthy or have a little treat. A menu ending in a fine chocolate marquise and a cheese board should tell you which side of the coin we ended up with.

All meals are included in a Ragdale break, also including breakfast delivered to your room, the height of luxury for busy working parents.

Ragdale was closed during 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown and is adopting a cautious approach now it is back open to ensure the safety of visitors. Face masks must be worn between all activities at present and hand sanitiser is encouraged.