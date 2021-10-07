Win family ticket to Shine A Light spectacular at Chatsworth this month

Chatsworth House will be lit up on October 22 and 23, 2021. Photo by Simon Broadhead.

Shine A Light takes place on October 22 and 23 and brings together illuminations and projections in a visually stunning display.

Delivered by internationally-renowned Derbyshire-born video projection artists Illuminos, Shine A Light brings together illuminations and projections in a visually stunning display inspired by Voices From The Peak – a celebration of the county in sound created by poet Mark Gwynne Jones to mark the Peak District National Park’s 70th birthday earlier this year.

The event has been commissioned by Derbyshire County Council to celebrate Derbyshire’s rich history and heritage while boosting the visitor economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sally Ambrose, Head of Visitor Experience at Chatsworth said: “After such a challenging 18 months for Derbyshire’s tourism industry, it is wonderful to have the opportunity to take part in an initiative such as this, to help continue the resurgence of our local economies post-Covid, and do so working with partners from across the county.’”

Visitors to the Chatsworth experience will be greeted by atmospheric lighting which will illuminate the route to the South Lawn, through the Chatsworth Garden. A large-scale moving animation will be projected onto the spectacular South Front of Chatsworth House.

Starting from 6.30pm each evening, the outdoor event is a fusion of visuals, music and sound culminating in a large-scale moving animation projected onto the building every 20 minutes throughout each evening. Suitable for all the family, there will be a range of hot and cold drinks, snacks and treats available.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 per child (aged 4-16 inclusive, free for 3 and under). For more details and to book tickets, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/shine-a-light

Shine a Light at Cromford Mills, home of Sir Richard Arkwright’s first mill complex, in the UNESCO Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, will also take place on Thursday 28 October and Friday 29 October from 6.30pm, and tickets can be booked at https://www.cromfordmills.org.uk/event/shine-a-light/

To win a family pass for two adults and three children, email telegraph@jpress.co.uk with your name, address, contact number and the page number on which Shine A Light appears in this week’s Sheffield Telegraph.

Entries close next Thursday October 14, 2021.

Terms and conditions: The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and subject to availability. There is no cash alternative.

Winners will have a choice of available times and dates, subject to availability and subject to the terms and conditions of ChatsworthCompetition is open to residents of the UK, except employees and their relatives or anyone connected to the promotion. Entrants must be over 18. Only one entry per person, per draw.