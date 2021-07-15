Win £100 barbecue feast for the family with Sheffield competition

Jack's has a new range of barbecue favourites

To celebrate national Yorkshire Day on August 1 this year, Jack’s supermarket, located on Kilner Way in Sheffield is bringing customers exciting flavours from around the world with its sizzling selection of barbecue fire pit favourites.

And to celebrate the occasion as well as God’s own county the supermarket is offering one Sheffield Telegraph reader the chance to win a £100 voucher, and another a £50 voucher, to host their own summer gatherings.

If chicken tickles your tastebuds, why not try the barbecue mango coconut and lime chicken fillets, or chicken thighs rubbed in a barbecue Chinese or sweet chilli seasoning?

If beef is your bite, the salt and pepper thin cut beef steaks are the one for you. Or indulge in the sweet but smokey barbecue beef kebabs.

All of the supermarket’s new fire pit range is available now from Jack’s priced at only £2.99 each.

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, celebrates the value and ethos of Jack Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago.

Today at Jack’s his legacy lives on in offering great-tasting food at outstanding value.

The Sheffield store opened just over two years ago.

The winner of this Telegraph barbecue feast competition will receive a £100 voucher to spend in store, and the chosen runner-up will receive a £50 voucher to spend in store.

For your chance to win one of the vouchers to spend in store, all you have to do is answer the following question: What date does the national Yorkshire Day fall on this year?

Email the answer, along with your name, address and contact details to [email protected] with Sheffield Telegraph: Jack’s Competition in the subject line.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, July 23, 2021.

Terms and conditions apply.

Two prizes are available, one of a £100 voucher and one of a £50 voucher.

Prizes cannot be exchanged or transferred for another prize.