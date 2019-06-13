Win top barbecue masterclass

If you would like to learn to cook alfresco, there’s a cooking course to teach you how to become a barbecue master – and you could win a place on it.

Based on the idyllic Welbeck Estate in the heart of Sherwood Forest, The School of Artisan Food is running a series of one day courses throughout the summer designed for anybody who wants to avoid the common mistakes of outdoor dining – and if you win our competition you could be enjoying one of the courses for free.

Led by expert butcher Chris Moorby along with his son Tom Moorby, the course called ‘Fire & Smoke - BBQ Cooking’, is a hands-on course that reveals how to work with this most ancient of artisan cooking techniques and create a range of delicious dishes over charcoal.

Alongside giving practical demonstrations, they will share their years of experience and demonstrate how to make the most of cooking with the distinctive tastes of wood or smoke.

They’ll also show people how to make the perfect barbecue sauce from a mouth-watering combination of chilli flakes, white onion and garlic in a passata, red wine vinegar and tomato puree base - a recipe created by Tom Moorby.

It’s a hands-on masterclass for both novices and seasoned campaigners in how to prepare and grill a selection of meats, fish and vegetables; as well as make delicious marinades, sauces and dry rubs and how best to use traditional smoking techniques.

After cooking a range of foods, including red meats, poultry, cheeses and even sweets, newly acquired BBQ skills are shared in a jointly cooked meal from the grill before going home for the ultimate test amongst family and friends.

The one day course is available on dates from June to October, and we have one place to give away on the September 22 course.

The course normally costs £195.00 per person. It will run from 9.30am to 5pm.

Light refreshments will be available at midday, followed by an informal late lunch at the end of the day. All ingredients, equipment and recipes will be provided

To enter the competition, all you have to do is answer this question: What are the father-and-son duo called who will run the course.

E-mail telegraph@jpress.co.uk with your name and contact number by June 20 at midday. For full terms and conditions, please visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions.