Yorkshire Lottoland player makes a million - but the new millionaire hasn’t told his family yet

Lottoland jackpot winner Mr S has yet to tell his family that he has a million in the bank, as he is working away and wants to tell them in person.

When a member of the Lottoland team called the Yorkshire resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, he told her that his family had no idea they were about to benefit from a cool million-pound win, as he hadn’t told them yet.

What would you do with a million pound?

Mr S is a regular player of Lottoland and plays his winning game Keno 24/7 on the app most often, as he says it gives you an immediate result being drawn every four minutes.

Having won a few smaller amounts on Keno 24/7 in the past, he was thrilled when he hit the jackpot and walked away with a whopping million pounds.

Mr S explained: “It was the early hours of the morning when I found out that I had won and I couldn’t quite believe it. I struggled to get to sleep after that and can’t wait to get home and tell my family.”

When asked what he planned to do with his big win, Mr S said: “I have always had the desire to make everyone around me happy, so that goes for my family, friends and neighbours, so this amount of money will allow me to do that.

“It is an incredible feeling to win this amount of money and I feel like I am constantly dreaming. I can’t wait to see my family’s reaction when I tell them what we have won. They are all going to be extremely happy.”

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland, said: “We are thrilled to be making another UK millionaire through Lottoland. Only last year a lucky Scottish scratchcard player walked away with a million pounds, so to be making another one so soon is amazing.

“Mr S is a regular player and winner at Lottoland, and has already had a few nice wins from our app on Keno 24/7 so we’re thrilled that he’s hit the jackpot this time.

“It would be great to be a fly on the wall when he breaks the news to his family that they are now millionaires and that he is planning on sharing his win with his nearest and dearest. What better way to spread happiness?”

Mr S joins a myriad of Lottoland millionaires and multi-millionaires from the past 12 months. Mrs Fox from Scotland scooped a million on a scratchcard in November and in June last year, Christina from Germany scooped the biggest online gambling payout of all time, winning £79million on the EuroJackpot. That win is now in the Guinness World Records.

To hear Mr S discovering that he had scooped the million pound jackpot, visit the full recording at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=J1L6NvboZhI.

