Petition calls for more safety on dangerous street

Greenhow Street

Greenhow Street, in Walkley, is often lined with parked cars which obstruct the view of passing drivers, say residents and councillors in the area.

There have been three serious incidents in the last 12 months but now residents say ‘enough is enough’.

Claire Walker launched the petition for speed reduction measures the day after the latest serious collision and said: “The road is used as a ‘shortcut’ from Crookes to Walkley with speeding vehicles up and down daily.

“The last two occasions have been ‘joy riders’. If the council don’t take action this is going to end up in even more casualties. This has been going on for years and is unfair to residents. This issue needs addressing.”

Councillor Neale Gibson, representative for Walkley ward, said: “We had picked up this issue when we had spoken to people on the doorsteps. There are parking and vehicle movement issues all across Walkley and we are intending to have a public meeting in the Autumn with residents to look at what options there may be to resolve some of the issues.”