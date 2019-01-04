Petrol bomb sparks blaze at house near Sheffield

A petrol bomb hurled at a car sparked a house blaze near Sheffield.

Two men were seen throwing a petrol bomb at a white Range Rover Evoque on Beech Crescent, Killamarsh, at around 4am on New Year’s Day.

The car was completely destroyed and the flames spread to another vehicle on the drive and the front of the house they were parked outside.

Two occupants in the house escaped unharmed.

Anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage should call DC Garner at Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 18000634277

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.