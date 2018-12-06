PICTURE: Car ends up on roof in ‘multiple vehicle’ crash on M1 near Sheffield 

A car ended up on its roof on the M1 near Sheffield after a ‘multiple vehicle’ crash this evening. 

Highways England tweeted at 8.30pm that it happened between junctions 34 and 35 southbound at Thorpe Hesley. 

Lane closures are in place as South Yorkshire Police officers are in attendance. 

The vehicle on its roof.

No details have been released yet about any injuries.   