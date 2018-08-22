PICTURE: Major fire rages just yards from South Yorkshire motorway

A fire is raging just yards from a motorway in South Yorkshire today.

A large patch of grass verge has gone up in flames on the M18 between junctions one and two in Rotherham.

READ MORE: Man killed in Sheffield street stabbing named as detectives arrest two teenagers

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

Firefighters are at the scene tackling the blaze this afternoon.

Highways England tweeted details about the incident at about 11.30am today.

The organisation said: "Smoke is thankfully drifting away from the carriageway at the moment.

"We will continue to monitor CCTV."

The speed limit has been temporarily reduced to 50mph on approach while emergency services deal with the incident.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor

No lane closures have been announced as yet.