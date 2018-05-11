PICTURE: Reports of serious crash on busy Sheffield road

Emergency services have reportedly been called out to a serious crash on a busy Sheffield road.

Witnesses told how several police cars were called out to Chesterfield Road South in Lowedges at about noon today.

One resident took a picture of a damaged silver car on a grass verge.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted and we are awaiting a reply.

