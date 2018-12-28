PICTURE: Thousands of pounds worth of clothes stolen during Christmas Day raid on Rotherham shop

Burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes during a Christmas Day raid on a shop in Rotherham.

Around £10, 000 worth of stock were taken during the burglary at the USC store in Parkgate at 2.30am.

The damaged shop.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said a stolen Audi Q3 was involved in the incident.

The stolen items were later recovered by police when they found the vehicle.

Two men aged 23 and 25 and a boy aged 17 were arrested in connection with the incident.