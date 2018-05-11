PICTURE: Woman grabbed and punched by two men outside Doncaster florists

A terrified woman was grabbed and punched by two men outside a Doncaster florists.

The 41-year-old victim was attacked near the West End Florist in Watch House Lane, Bentley, shortly after visiting a nearby ATM machine outside McColl's shop.

The men took £100 cash from the woman who needed treatment for minor injuries following the attack on Thursday, March 22, at 12.30am.

Detectives have now released an e-fit picture of one of the men they are tracing in relation to the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man pictured in the e-fit image is described as being between 23 and 29-years-old, of a slim build, 5ft 9ins tall and wearing black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"The second man is described as white, about 30-40-years-old, 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build with a drawn face. He had short blonde hair with a scruffy goatee beard and was wearing dark clothing and dark gloves.

"If you recognise the man in the e-fit image, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 46 of 22 March 2018."