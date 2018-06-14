PICTURES: CCTV released after man is 'stabbed in head and neck' at Sheffield casino

CCTV has been released in relation to a serious attack in which a man was stabbed in the head and neck at a Sheffield casino.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Genting Casino in Charles Street on Saturday, May 5, at 11.45pm.

One of the men.

He has since been discharged from hospital but detectives are still hunting those responsible as no arrests have been made yet.

Police have today released CCTV images of two men they are tracing in relation to the incident.

The pictures show two white men with short dark hair dressed in shorts, white trainers and white t-shirts.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers responded "following reports that a man had sustained stab wounds to his head and neck while inside the premise.

Police are tracing this man.

"The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were initially thought to be life threatening.

"Once at hospital his injuries were assessed as serious. He has since been discharged.

Enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved and anyone who has any information, or who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1408 of Saturday 5 May."

A spokesperson for Genting Casino said: "Because there is a police investigation ongoing we are not able to comment."