PICTURES: Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh turns on Christmas lights at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre

Christmas is officially underway at Crystal Peaks!

Earlier tonight, the award-winning shopping centre turned on its Christmas lights with the help of Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh switching on th Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield

Hundreds of excited shoppers crammed into the mall from 4pm to wait for the former Hear’Say star to do the big switch on at 6.45pm.

As well as Kym, the line-up featured a host of other musical acts including Zee Krayski, Eurovision's Lindsay Dracass and The Risk's Charlie Healy.

And there were also local bands and young musicians and dancers from neighbouring schools including Rainbow Forge Academy, Westfield School and Outwood Academy City.

“We are delighted that Kym has been able to take time out from a big Coronation Street story line to join us on this very special day in the Crystal Peaks calendar,” said centre manager, Lee Greenwood.

“Our light display is always extremely popular and Kym will add some extra sparkle to the start of our Christmas season.”