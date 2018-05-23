PICTURES: Dramatic images show raging inferno near South Yorkshire garden centre

These dramatic pictures show how a fire quickly got out of control near a South Yorkshire garden centre.

Firefighters worked into the early hours of this morning tackling a blaze close to the garden centre on Doncaster Road, Thrybergh in Rotherham.

It was reported that a fire had started several hours earlier at about 9pm last night inside a building close by measuring about 40 metres by 20 metres.

Around 25 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted these pictures earlier this evening to show the extent of the blaze.

They posted: "Well done to blue watch firefighters who safely extinguished the blaze."

Firefighters tackle the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.