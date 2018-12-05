PICTURES: More lost Sheffield nightclubs - how many of these other bygone venues did you go to?
Our gallery of lost Sheffield nightclubs brought back the memories - so we've dug out some photos of more lost clubs from our archives.
Niche, Crazy Daisy, Scamps, The Boardwalk - and many more feature in our latest picture gallery. See how many of these you recall!
1. King Mojo
Clubbers at Peter Stringfellow's King Mojo club - one of Sheffield's earliest nightspots.
2. Niche
This venue has had a few different guises and homes - and has been a hit with generations of Sheffield clubbers.
3. Niche
A view of Niche when it was housed in Sidney Street.
4. Mojo
Sheffield's King of Clubs, the late Peter Stringfellow, did much to boost the city's night life scene in the 1960s.
