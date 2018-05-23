PICTURES: Multiple vehicle crash on busy Sheffield road

A number of vehicles have been involved in a crash on a busy Sheffield road this evening.

The incident reportedly involved three cars travelling on Manchester Road in Crosspool at about 5.30pm.

The scene of the collision.

Pictures taken by a passer-by show damage to the front of two cars and to the back of another.

Police and an ambulance are understood to have been in attendance.

No details have been released by emergency services yet about any injuries sustained to people in the smash.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting replies.