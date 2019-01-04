PICTURES: Residents report ‘explosion’ as huge fire rips through Sheffield house

Residents have reported witnessing an explosion as a huge fire ripped through a house in Sheffield.

The incident happened on Valentine Crescent near Sheffield Lane Top at around 4pm this afternoon.

In pictures shared with The Star flames can be seen engulfing the entire bottom floor of a residential property, while thick black smoke billows into the air.

Three fire engines and the fire service’s cherry picker all attended the incident, but a spokesperson has said there were no casualties and the fire is now out.

Firefighters were now carrying out safety checks and investigating the cause of the fire, they added.

More to follow.