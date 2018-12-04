PICTURES: Sheffield's lost nightclubs - how many do you remember?

From the Roxy to Cairo Jax, Josephines to The Music Factory and Romeo and Juliets to Uropa, how many of these can you remember from our great retro picture gallery?

1. Cairo Jax Cairo Jax was a popular haunt in the 80s and 90s.

2. The Limit The Limit attracted a host of new wave and punk bands at its height.

3. The Music Factory Now a Sainsbury's store, this distinctive building has had many nightclub guises.

4. Bed Queues outside the building on London Road when it was known as Bed.

