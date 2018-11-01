PICTURES: Shocking photographs show aftermath of firework attack in Sheffield

Shocking photographs show the aftermath of a firework attack which sent a house in Sheffield up in flames.

A bedroom shared by two young sisters was engulfed in flames after a powerful repeater-style firework was hurled through the window of their family home in Lifford Street, Tinsley, in a Halloween attack last night.

The firework set fire to the bedding on their bunk beds and filled the mid-terraced property with thick, black smoke.

Silvia Horvathova, aged 11 and her sister Juraja, 13, said they have been left ‘very scared and shocked’ at the attack, which they claim was carried out by Asian boys.

They live in the house with their four sisters and parents, who all escaped unharmed after hearing the explosion while they were in other rooms.

Firefighters called to the blaze were pelted with fireworks and eggs as they extinguished the flames.

There were said to have been dozens of youths in the street when crews came under attack.

A neighbour, who did want to be named, said her daughter noticed a smell of burning and heard a girl screaming ‘my sister is in there’.

She said: “It is getting worse round here. Whoever is doing it is ridiculous. They have no thought for anyone.

“What if it was their own kids in there? I am ashamed of them. They don’t think of anyone. There was a group of them chucking fireworks and eggs at the firemen.

“There need to be more police round here. You hardly ever see a policeman."

She added: “It is horrible and disgusting. It should not be happening. The stupid idiots are not thinking and putting people’s lives at risk.

“If it was Asians then they need to be told at the Mosque or there needs to be a big community meeting.

“Tinsley used to be a lovely village. We moved here in the 50s and there was a park with a bowling green and tennis courts. You could leave your doors open all day. It was amazing, we had a lovely childhood.”

Police officers in Sheffield also had fireworks hurled at them in a series of Halloween attacks last night.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had fireworks, eggs and stones hurled at them while responding to incidents in Firth Park and Burngreave.

Inspector Chris Lewis, whose officers were attacked, slammed the ‘stupidity’ of those involved.

He said he fears it ‘will only be a matter of time before these mindless acts result in serious injury to an officer or a member of the public’.

Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, has also condemned those involved.

“Last night the vast majority of people in Sheffield enjoyed themselves trick or treating and having fun but unfortunately there was a small minority who decided to target police officers,” he said.

“It was a small group but their actions could have caused catastrophic consequences for the police officers and their families.

“This foolish few did not think about the consequences of their actions and rest assured we will do all we can to identify and deal with them.

“We want people to enjoy this time of year and not to get involved in activities which will lead them to our custody suite and could have long term repercussions.”

Area Manager Tony Carlin, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We are absolutely appalled that our firefighters appear to have been targeted in this way.

“Attacks like this place the safety of our firefighters, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk. Thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in South Yorkshire and it is only a tiny minority of people who would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and dangerous way.

“However, even one attack on a firefighter is completely unacceptable – and we will work alongside the police to fully investigate any attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The new Assaults on Emergency Services Workers (Offences) Act 2018 is now in force.

Firefighters, police officers, prison officers and NHS staff are among those covered by the new law, which introduces tougher sentences for people who attack emergency services personnel.

Anyone with information on those involved in the attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.