PICTURES: Yellow bikes spotted SIX MILES from Sheffield city centre

Two of Sheffield's fleet of 1,000 'scan and go' yellow hireable bikes have been spotted more than six miles from the city centre.

Amateur photographer, Simon Dell, captured these two youths in the Shirebrook Valley near Hackenthorpe with his long lens camera this afternoon.

Photo: Simon Dell.

He said: "I thought it was strange as we are miles from Sheffield city centre.

"The bikes kept locking so they smashed the locks against a fence post to unlock them.

"They were well out of the zone and I have a feeling they will not be going back."

After hiring the bikes using their smartphone, users are asked to keep them within a designated zone which encompasses both universities, the Northern General Hospital and Hillsborough.

Image: Simon Dell.

They are then awarded points on the basis of how responsibly they use the cycles - and can be banned from using them if they don't follow the rules.

A team of marshals operate around the city seven days a week, bringing back bikes that have been left outside the zone.

Ofo, the company which operate the bikes, say the Sheffield scheme has been has been a 'huge success' and will soon roll out a similar one in Leeds.