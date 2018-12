A pile-up has led to the closure of one lane on the Sheffield Parkway this afternoon – causing tailbacks.

Five vehicles were involved in a collision on the outbound carriageway between the Catcliffe junction and the M1 earlier today.

Five vehicles were involved in a collision on the Sheffield Parkway earlier today

READ MORE: Sheffield police station evacuated

South Yorkshire Police said there were no serious injuries.

COURT: Man to be sentenced for fatal stabbing in Sheffield

APPEAL: Call for action in Sheffield suburb where gang leaders are ‘running riot’

More to follow.