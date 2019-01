A new book on the fight against pit closures undertaken by Sheffield women 25 years ago is to be launched this month.

You Can’t Kill the Spirit! has been written by members of Sheffield and Houghton Women Against Pit Closures who set up camp at Houghton Main pit, Barnsley in protest at pit closures in 1992. The event takes place at Waterstones, Orchard Square at 4.30pm on Sunday, January 13.