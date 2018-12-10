Plan before you travel in Sheffield during the festive season

With the countdown for Christmas underway, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive is reminding customers to plan ahead for the festive period travel in Sheffield by checking timetables and services on travelsouthyorkshire.com/christmas.

“On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, most bus, tram and tram-train services will follow Saturday timetables,” said SYPTE’s director of customer services, Tim Taylor.

“Rail services will run as normal and all public transport should finish early, with last departures from around 6pm, and 7pm for trains. As usual, there will be no bus, tram, tram train or train services on Christmas Day.”

On Boxing Day, First, Stagecoach and TM Travel will run special bus services between 7am and 6:30pm, funded by Buses for Sheffield. Trams will also operate a special service between 6am and 9pm, which includes free parking at Park and Ride sites, but there will be no train or tram-train services.

“On Thursday 27, Friday 28 and Saturday 29 December, buses, trams and tram trains will operate a Saturday service, with a few exceptions,” Tim added.

“Trains will start later than usually but will operate to a normal timetable from then onwards. On Sunday 30 December, they’ll operate a Sunday service.

“On New Year’s Day, First will run a special bus service funded by Sheffield City Council between 8am and 6:30pm. Trams and Tram trains will also operate a special service between 8:30am and 6:30pm, with free parking at Park and Ride sites and trains will operate normally after a late start.

“Trains, trams and tram trains will resume normal service on Wednesday January 2, but buses will still run a Saturday timetable with some exceptions, until Friday 4.

“Trains are expected to be busier than usual and customers are encouraged to check with National Rail or their operating company for any planned engineering works or local service updates.”

From Tuesday 25 December until Tuesday 1 January, holders of SYPTE-issued English National Concessionary Travel Scheme Senior Passes can travel for free on bus and tram, and for half fare on Northern Rail services within South Yorkshire, from the start to end of service.

Customers can register with Travel South Yorkshire to receive a free email alert whenever there are changes to the public transport services that are important to them at travelsouthyorkshire.com/gettimetables.

Travel South Yorkshire Interchanges and Park and Ride sites opening hours during the festive period can be found at travelsouthyorkshire.com/christmas, as well as revised timetables, last departures and journey planning. Live travel information will be available via Twitter @TSYalerts or Traveline 01709 515151, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when Traveline will be closed.