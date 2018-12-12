Plan for 140 homes at former RAF site in Doncaster village is pushed back

A decision on whether to build 140 homes on a former RAF site in a Doncaster village has been deferred to a later date.

Peel Land and Property Limited want to build dozens of homes on former sports fields off Hayfield Lane in Auckley.

But the item, which was was set to be decided by the planning committee on Tuesday, was pushed back due to ‘resolve outstanding ecological issues’.

Doncaster Council planning officers have recommended the scheme is approved subject to the developer giving cash for transport improvements and school places– known as a section 106 agreement.

The site and adjoining land to the south were originally used for sports and recreation during the period of time when the RAF Finningley occupied the settlement, and were to be retained for similar use within the original planning permission for the use when Doncaster Sheffield Airport became operational.

Officers have set out conditions a number of conditions in return for planning approval. These include the developer providing 36 ‘affordable properties’, extra places at Hayfield School, a contribution towards a footway between Hawthorne Road and Walnut Avenue and a ‘transport bond’ of £15,050 to mitigate any increase in traffic.

But Doncaster Council received 12 formal objections to the proposal.

Residents raised the issue of ‘lack of services’ in the areas and highlighted space at schools and GP surgeries while others said there was ‘no need for additional housing’ in the area.

Other objectors made issue on how the land was supposed to be used for ‘community use’ and comments were also received on road networks being ‘at capacity’ along with ‘poor public transport’.

The decision is not likely to be made until next year.

