Plan to convert Doncaster pub into takeaway and shops gets the go-ahead

An application to convert a closed down Doncaster pub into a takeaway and shops has been given the go-ahead.

Councillors on the planning committee granted an application by Michael Artemis to renovate the Adam & Eve pub on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, into three units.

The change of use application includes provisions for office, retail, business, and hot food takeaway.

The plans were called in for scrutiny by ward councillor Pat Haith who said there were too many takeaways in the area already and extraction and ventilation are ‘likely to cause harm to the neighbouring residents in terms of noise and odour’.

Environmental services also raised an objection and said the number of fast food outlets in Scawthorpe ‘is already sufficient to serve the population’ adding the area ‘has a quarter of reception aged children are overweight and 12 per cent are considered obese, with 30 per cent of adults are obese compared to the national average of 24 per cent’.

But planning case officer Alicia Murray said the approval would be ‘subject to carefully worded conditions relating to ventilation and opening hours’.

Addressing councillors, she said: “The building has been subject to vandalism and anti-social behaviour and bringing this building back to life would be welcome.”

Four councillors voted in favour with Mexborough First councillor Andy Pickering voting against.