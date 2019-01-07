Planning application expected within months for multi-million pound transformation of Rotherham town centre

The £150 million transformation of Rotherham town centre, could see 140 riverside apartments and a multi-screen cinema built on the Forge Island site.

Sharon Kemp, Rotherham Borough Council’s chief execuitve, has reveleaed more details about the multi-million pound masterplan ahead of a development conference in Sheffield later this week.

Ms Kemp said a cinema consisting of between seven and 10 cinemas, a hotel of around 100 rooms and around 140 apartments could be built on Forge Island, with a planning application expected to be submitted within the next few months.

She said: “The key site identified in the masterplan was Forge Island, identified as suitable for a leisure led mixed-use development.

“Muse Developments have been appointed as the council’s development partner to bring the site forward for a £35 million scheme and a planning application is expected in spring 2019, anticipated uses for the site include: seven to 10-screen cinema, associated food and beverage units, approximately 100-bed hotel, 140 riverside apartments, high quality public realm and town centre car parking provision.”

Subject to the planning application being approved, work could start on the site as soon as October.

The town’s market complex could also be developed as part of the plan to transform Rotherham town centre.

Ms Kemp said: “Further projects identified in the masterplan include the redevelopment and modernisation of Rotherham’s highly popular and successful Markets complex, as well as the delivery of a range of residential sites in the town centre. The council is leading on the delivery of these projects and will be seeking development partners in the near future.”

The Sheffield Development Plans conference will be held at Cutlers Hall, on Wednesday, January 9, from 3.30pm.

Other speakers will include Edward Highfield, director for city growth at Sheffield Council; Mark Jackson, consultant at Scarborough Group International; Jerry Cheung, managing director of New Era Development; Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital and Centric.

