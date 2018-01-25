Plans in for sheltered housing complex on outskirts of Sheffield

A sheltered housing complex with 54 homes could be built on the outskirts of Sheffield as part of plans submitted to council bosses.

D Noble Ltd wants to build the complex on a plot of land off Park Drive Way, in Stocksbridge, which would also include a home for a caretaker.

A design and access statement, prepared by Jenneson Associates and submitted to Sheffield City Council as part of the application, said the development would "enhance" the Park Drive Way and Manchester Road area.

It also said: "It is a proven fact that the vast majority of purchasers of sheltered accommodation are from the immediate locality (80 pr cent from within two miles is not uncommon).

"The benefit selling to customers from the locality is obvious – the newly vacated family homes become available for families. This reduces pressure elsewhere for the creation of new family homes, often on greenfield land.

"In addition, a high proportion of those not local before purchasing have close family relatives living locally to the development. This reduces pressure on local care services, as close family will be able to assist in times of need.

"It is also normal for customers to move from the large 'redundant' family home or from the most physically challenging addresses in a locality, as personal mobility decreases. Car ownership reduces after purchasers move into sheltered housing, which is located near to shops and other necessary facilities."

But people living near the site have objected to the plans claiming the development would affect their privacy.

One said: "My mother lives at 12 Paterson Close and the rear of her property faces the current car park. She spends a lot of her time in her conservatory which, if this planning application goes forward, will mean that her privacy will be affected.

"If the buildings are built at the top side of the car park, and depending of the height of the buildings, this will have a substantial affect on the outlook from the properties on Paterson Close.

"Potentially, the building of further properties may also affect the value of my mother's house. The level of traffic around the estate is already high with cars parked on the streets, if there is not adequate parking to cater for everyone on the new site this will further increase the number of cars parking on Paterson Close, which is already congested.

"There have been previous planning applications in respect of this land which started at 24 dwellings, the next application it rose to 45 and now the current application is for 54 dwellings. More buildings, more cars increasing the level of noise and traffic pollution."

A decision on the application is not due until April and residents have until February 13 to submit their comments.