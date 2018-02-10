Plans to 'ban young Sheffield drivers from roads at night' blasted

Controversial plans to ban young drivers from using roads at night have been criticised by Sheffield motorists.

New plans outlined earlier this week by prime minister Theresa May reportedly proposed to restrict the times 17-24-year-olds can drive after they pass their test.

The 'graduated driving licence' could be be introduced as a probationary period in a bid to cut the number of young drivers killed on the roads.

The restrictions could reportedly last for two years as young drivers gain more experience.

Proposals could also see a second test after passing this probationary period and restrict the engine size for new drivers to stop 'boy racers'.

But the move has been criticised by Sheffield motorists who took to Facebook to vent their frustration at the plans.

Sahra Cussy said: "Not all young drivers are reckless and irresponsible.

"They need to look at some so called 'normal drivers' and spot test them on theory and even practical tests because most drivers nowadays wouldn't pass.

"This proposal is ridiculous."

Margaret Jean added: "My son passed his test in September last year and he drives like he has driven for years.

"It is not always the young drivers fault. A lot of bad drivers out there are young middle aged."

Craig Sheehan agreed that the plans are problematic but added: "It should be law to take an advance driving qualification before you drive on the motorway for any new driver. It would have really helped me out five years ago."

Phil Vintin posted that newly passed drivers should be given "at least a couple of hours on the motorway" under the tutelage of a driving instructor.

The proposals come after Labour MP Jenny Chapman's question in Parliament to consider introducing a graduated license system for the UK.

She said: "My constituents’ son was killed by a learner driver who was taking a lesson.

"With one in four young drivers being involved in an accident within the first two years of starting to drive, and 400 deaths or serious injuries on our roads involving young drivers each year, will the Prime Minister meet me and my constituents to hear their story, and consider introducing a graduated licensing system for the UK, as other countries have done?"

The prime minister said: "There are too many people who suffer a loss and tragedy at the hands of learner drivers and we will look at that."