Plea to keeping the Peak District pristine and rubbish free for visitors and wildlife preservation

Helping to protect rare species and the beautiful countryside of the Peak District National Park by not dumping rubbish, is the heartfelt message of park rangers this summer.

National Park rangers are asking visitors to think twice before leaving litter in the Peak District, as figures estimate that more than 60 tonnes of rubbish a year is being removed from some of the most popular locations.

Keeping the national park tidy is all about preserving it for future generations and species of animals and birds. Think before you dump your rubbish and remember that you are not the only one using the park. It is for today, tomorrow, next weekend and the future.

Discarded litter contributes to overall pollution and it can adversely affect fragile plant, animal and bird species and it can also lead to an increased risk of fire, which can then destroy large areas of land.

Rangers have found that the worst places for littering are below the Headstone Viaduct in Monsal Dale – as people throw litter from the bridge, and Topley Pike Wood, near Wye Dale – people park in the layby, which is next to the A6 en route between Buxton and Taddington, and throw litter over the wall.

At the moment there are lots of nesting birds, including ground nesting species like Lapwing and Curlew, which are birds that are in decline nationally.

It is important that these species continue to return to the Peak District year after year to raise their chicks. Other returning species include Ring Ouzels.

Dumping rubbish in the Peak can adversely affect the numbers of these species breeding successfully, so it is important to dispose of rubbish responsibly, even if that means taking it away with you.

It is also important to keep dogs on a leash and to keep them under control so that they do not disturb wildlife.

The Peak District National Park Authority, which manages a total of 45 car parks and seven visitor centre and cycle hire facilities, say that more than 50 tonnes of general waste and 10 tonnes of recyclable waste is collected by teams each year.

The rising costs of dealing with litter and rubbish at National Park Authority-managed sites has now been estimated at almost £37,000 a year. So it is more important than ever to not dump litter.

National Park rangers say that simple measures such as visitors taking home what they bring into the National Park means that money can instead be spent on looking after the same locations where litter is the biggest problem.

A Sheffield Hallam University graduate study that was undertaken in 2018, suggested that one in four items of plastic-based litter observed by visitors in the Peak District were single-use plastic bottles.

Of these there were around one in five items that were crisp or sweet wrappers, or plastic bags.

More than 80 percent of visitors said that they had seen plastic litter at some point during their visit.

National Park chiefs say that while rangers work hard to keep the national park tidy for visitors and safe for wildlife, they also need people to help by taking their own rubbish home whenever possible.

And the Peak District is Britain’s first National Park and should be somewhere every visitor is proud and excited to visit.

They say what its data and surveys seem to suggest, is that many items being disposed of in bins or discarded as litter – such as single-use plastics and wrappers – are materials that can easily and cleanly be taken out of the national park by visitors themselves.

The National Park Authority has said that while it already provides bins alongside its visitor centres and cafes, the biggest problems are experienced at more remote locations and car parks where litter is brought to the area by visitors directly.

To support a reduction in the availability of plastics within the Peak District, the National Park Authority has recently added the sale of reusable water bottles to an earlier re-usable hot drink cup campaign – #MyPeakCup, launched in 2018.

A number of national park visitor and cycle hire centres are now also taking part in the ‘free refill’ water bottle scheme.

It is important to preserve the Peak and to ensure it is rubbish free for wildlife and visitors.

q The Peak District National Park was designated a national park for its very special qualities. These qualities include a rich diversity of natural and cultural heritage, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

No element of the national park landscape is untouched by past or present human activity. However, new technologies, more people and changing lifestyles mean that its potential to change the environment and the appearance of the landscape is far greater now than in any previous generation.

Park chiefs say they work with a range of people and partners to give the national park a sustainable future and it is a collective responsibility to be aware of their impact so that the national park continues to be here for everyone in the years to come.

The Peak District's wildlife is outstanding, from the limestone White Peak with its flower-rich dales to the gritstone Dark Peak with its internationally important peat bogs and birdlife .