Police activity in Sheffield street was for missing person

Police activity in a Sheffield street on Sunday was connected to a search for a missing person.

A number of police vehicles and officers were seen in Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that the activity was in connection to a search for a missing person who has since been found safe and well.

No other details have yet been released.