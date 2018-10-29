Police appeal for help to find missing man from Doncaster

A 35-year-old man has gone missing from his home in Doncaster.

Police this evening appealed for help to find Robert Henry Wood, who disappeared from his home on Anelay Road on Friday at around 8pm.

Robert Henry Wood has been missing from his home in Doncaster since Friday, October 26

They said concern was growing for his wellbeing.

Mr Wood is white, approximately 5ft9ins and has a slim build. He has a beard and is thought to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a khaki green jacket with grey arms, and khaki trainers.

Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 273 of October 29.