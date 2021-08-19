Police appeal for information following tragic death of young boy who fell out of the window of a city centre hotel

The Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel where a young boy fell to his death yesterday (Wednesday). Picture Scott Merrylees

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in the Wicker area at 2.30pm on August 18 after reports that the boy had fallen from a window.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said this afternoon: “We are appealing for information after a child sadly died in Blonk Street area of Sheffield yesterday (18 August).

“It is reported that a five-year-old boy fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel at around 2.30pm. The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. No formal identification has taken place yet.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.