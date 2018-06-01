Police called over 'threats to bin collectors' on Sheffield estate

Police were called to intervene after a member of the public allegedly made threats towards bin collectors on a Sheffield estate.

Police said the incident happened on Vickers Road in Fir Vale on Thursday following a row over taking bins away.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Refuse collectors emptying rubbish bins received threats from a member of the public following a disagreement over emptying a bin."

Police did not reveal if any arrests have been made yet.

Elsewhere in the north eastern part of the city, police raided a property in Carwood Green, Burngreave, on Thursday and recovered a quantity of suspected class A drugs. Two people were arrested.

A man delivering a pizza was attacked by three other males on Hartley Brook Road, Shiregrreen, on Wednesday at 8.30pm. They tried to steal his motorbike but he managed to escape.

Police said a man walking alone along Southey Avenue, Longley, was attacked by a group of males for 'no apparent reason' on Thursday at 12.45am. He managed to escape with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes are urged to contact police on 101.