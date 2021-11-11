Police called to a city centre incident in Sheffield today
South Yorkshire Police have commented after responding to an incident in Sheffield City Centre earlier today.
Police officers were seen in the Sheffield City Centre this afternoon, Thursday November 11, where they responded to an incident concerning the safety of a child.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Emergency services responded at around 2.40pm today (Thursday) following reports of a disturbance on Fargate, Sheffield, and concern for the welfare of a child.
“All parties involved in the incident are known to each other. The child is safe and well and appropriate support is being implemented by partner agencies. Enquiries are ongoing.”