Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Robert Fearn, aged 30, from Sheffield, was last seen at 3pm yesterday.

Robert Fearn has been reported missing

No other details have yet been released other than he has not been heard from since.

He is white, 5ft 11 inches tall and has short, brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 954 of October 21.