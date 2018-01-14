Police continue to look for man they want to speak to in connection with suspected murder

South Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to be on the look-out for a man a neighbouring force are still trying to locate in connection with a suspected murder.

Humberside Police are appealing for help to find Anthony Lawrence, who they want to speak to in connection with a suspected murder in Southbourn, Driffield. They have asked every force in the country for their assistance.

Officers were called out at 9.20pm on Friday following reports a man and woman had been seriously injured in a disturbance at a property.

Both were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment where, sadly, the man died yesterday morning.

The man has now been named as Shane Gilmer.

A police spokesman said: "We are able to confirm that the victim killed in the incident last night was 30 year old Shane Gilmer.

"We are supporting Mr Gilmer's family during this difficult and sad time.

"The investigation to find the person responsible is ongoing."