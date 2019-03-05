Police cordon off South Yorkshire street amid reports of a stabbing

Police have cordoned off a South Yorkshire street amid reports a knife was used during a disagreement which led to two men being taken to hospital.

Police received reports at around 1.30pm of an incident on High Street, Worsborough involving two men in which a knife may have been used.

High Street, Worsborough (Photo: Google).

Two men were taken to hospital, where their injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

Officers attended the incident, which happened inside a property on the road, recovered the knife and closed the road whilst enquiries were ongoing.

Police believe the men are known to each other and they are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident.

A police spokesperson said further action will be taken once the men are released from hospital, adding they were not looking for anyone else and there was ‘no threat to the wider community’ in relation to the incident.