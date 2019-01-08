Police expand investigation in hunt for missing Sheffield girl

Police searching for a girl who has now been missing from her Sheffield home for more than a fortnight say they have expanded their investigation.

Pamela Horvatha, aged 16, was reported missing on Christmas Eve and police today said they are doing all they can to ensure she is safe and well.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Since Pamela was reported missing on Christmas Eve, we have had a number of officers dedicated to following up all available lines of enquiry in a bid to locate her safe and well.

“This investigation has since expanded to include detectives and response officers, as well as putting me in place as senior officer to review the investigation.

“Based on all our activity so far, which includes scouring CCTV, speaking to family, friends and acquaintances, visiting numerous properties across Sheffield, conducting enquiries on possible telephones and bank accounts associated with Pamela, we are fairly confident that she remains in Sheffield.

“We believe she is staying with individuals and while she does not appear to have come to any harm, until our officers physically locate Pamela and confirm she is safe and well, we will continue our search to find her.

“We’ve had several reported sightings of Pamela in Sheffield since she went missing, the most recent being reported in the last couple of days. We are comfortable based on the information received that the sightings are of Pamela.

“However, I’d reiterate our appeal for any information about Pamela’s whereabouts and I’d urge anyone who knows where Pamela might be staying to get in touch with police. I’d also take this opportunity to appeal directly to Pamela to please make contact so our officers can make sure you’re alright.”

Pamela was reported missing three days after she had last been seen at around 10am in the Staniforth Road area of Sheffield, on Friday, December 21, but there have been sightings since.

At the time of her disappearance, she had last been seen wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and new black trainers. It’s thought she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

She had no bag or other belongings with her.

Police previously said she is believed to have friends in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.