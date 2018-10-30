Police find batteries in boot of car dumped on Rotherham roundabout

Police officers who spotted a car abandoned on a roundabout in Rotherham found the boot full of batteries.

South Yorkshire Police said the red Ford Focus was found abandoned on a roundabout at Catcliffe overnight.

Police believe these batteries are stolen

When officers searched the vehicle they found a number of batteries in the boot, which they suspect to be stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.