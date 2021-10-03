Police have named the man who died in a collision on Moore Street, Sheffield today

A driver who died after being involved in a single vehicle collision on Moore Street early this morning, October 3 has now been formally named by police.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A man has sadly died after a road traffic collision in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 3 October).

“Emergency services were called at 3.41am to reports of a single vehicle collision in Moore Street. At this time, we understand that the blue Seat Leon was travelling out of the city centre towards St Mary’s Gate when it collided with a barrier.

The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning on Moore Street.

“The 23-year-old year old driver was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time after he arrived.

“Today, he has been formally named as Junaid Latif from Sheffield. Mr Latif’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“The two other occupants of the vehicle both suffered minor injuries.

“Our Roads Policing Team is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has any information about the collision to come forward. We are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which captured the vehicle.

“Can you help? Please report any information to our us through Live Chat or via 101. The incident number to quote is 149 of 3 October.”