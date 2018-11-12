Police helicopter carries out early morning search as concerns grow for missing Sheffield man

A police helicopter has been used in the search for missing Sheffield man Thomas Seddon.

The 29-year-old disappeared on Sunday morning and was last seen in the Hackenthorpe area at 8am.

Thomas Seddon has been missing since yesterday morning.

NPAS Carr Gate revealed that they carried out an early morning search over Sheffield.

They tweeted: “12/11 0138 - attend Sheffield to assist @syptweet with a missing person search. Large open areas cleared. Enquiries on-going.”

Thomas is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with short, dark brown, curly hair.

He has a brown beard and was last seen wearing trousers and an over-sized green parka style coat.

Thomas is known to frequent the Rother Valley area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,025 of November 11.