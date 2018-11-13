Police identify Sheffield bus passenger wanted over racial abuse

Police say they believe they have identified the woman they wanted to speak to about a racially aggravated public order incident in Sheffield.

Police earlier released a CCTV image of a woman they believe could hold vital information about the incident, which happened on a number 1 service bus in the Arundel Gate area of the city centre between 1.20pm and 1.40pm on Thursday, October 11.

It was reported that a group of women were verbally abused by another passenger, with the incident being treated as a hate crime.

Officers now say they believed they have identified the woman and have thanks people for sharing their appeal.