Police incident on Sheffield estate is a collision

A police incident on a Sheffield estate is a collision, it has been revealed.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said earlier this morning that services were affected because of a ‘police incident’ on Longley Hall Road, Longley.

Longley Hall Road

South Yorkshire Police has now revealed that officers are dealing with a collision.

First’s 97,98, 38 and 38a services have been diverted.

More to follow.