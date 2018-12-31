Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing teenage girl from Sheffield

Police officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Sheffield are said to be ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing on Monday, December 24.

She was last seen in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall on Friday, December 21.

The teenager was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and black trainers.

It is thought she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

Her hair is short and dark brown, with some blonde running through the ends.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.