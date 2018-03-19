Police issue response after South Yorkshire schools and colleges receive bomb threats

South Yorkshire Police has issued a response after schools and colleges across the county received bomb threats.

Several schools in Sheffield received hoax emails but the council did not disclose how many.

Barnsley Council said they were aware of the threats nationally but no school in the town received one.

Rotherham and Doncaster councils did not respond when asked to comment how many schools were issued a hoax email.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement but added it was up to individual councils whether they disclosed the number of threats each school in their respected local authority received.

Humberside Police said 19 schools across the region received a threat while various forces across the UK said

A force spokesman said: "South Yorkshire Police, as well as several other police forces across the country, are investigating a series of malicious hoax communications that have been sent to a number of schools nationwide.

"At this stage there is no information to suggest the incidents are terrorist-related or that there is any credibility contained within the communication.

"Forces continue to work together, with partners and schools to investigate who is responsible and whether incidents are linked.

"Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public. "

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.