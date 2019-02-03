Police issue warning over ‘nuisance’ doorstep caller in Sheffield 

Police are urging residents not to give money to a nuisance doorstep caller, who has been targeting homes in Sheffield this weekend.

The Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team says the person has been knocking on doors in Stocksbridge over the last 24 hours.

Speaking on social media, a spokesman said: “Our team are collating details in relation to this matter, and would urge anyone who has received or may receive such a visitor to consider contact with us here, as an alternative to 101, quoting incident reference 232 of February 2, 2019.

“We would encourage residents not to give money to this person.

“We are working with other agencies to prevent a recurrence of these issues, and may re-contact anyone who provides us information to seek your support in our evidence gathering.

“If someone is in danger or a crime is happening now then please call 999.”