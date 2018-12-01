Police launch investigation into Sheffield tram crash that left one person injured 

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into last night’s tram crash that left one person injured.

The crash, involving a tram and a car, happened on Staniforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe at about 4.30pm yesterday .

Officials at the scene.

The force have launched an investigation into the collision, and the Rail Accident Investigation Bureau have also been informed.

South Yorkshire Police released details of the collision in a statement last night.

“One person was taken to hospital, their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. “The road remains closed, and is expected to be closed for some time,“ said a spokesman.

A picture appearing to show the mangled wreckage of the vehicle has since been posted online by a witness who was at the scene.

Police at the scene.

Reports from witnesses at the scene initially suggested three people were hospitalised but police said just one was taken for treatment.

In a statement, Supertram bosses said it is understood nobody on board the tram was injured.

They added: “We can confirm that a collision took place this afternoon between a car and one of our vehicles at about 4.30pm on Staniforth Road. “Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those involved.

“Tram services in the area are currently suspended and the latest updates for customers are available via our website and Twitter feed."

A witness claimed it was one of the newly launched Sheffield to Rotherham tram-trains that was involved but this has not yet been confirmed.

The incident happened close to where one of the tram-trains hit a lorry and derailed in October.

In December 2016, an 81-year-old man was killed after being struck by a tram near the Woodbourn Road tram stop.

