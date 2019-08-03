Police name 89-year-old Sheffield crash victim as Celia Jackson
An 89-year-old woman who died following a collision on Shiregreen Road, Wincobank has been formally identified as Celia Jackson.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Her family are receiving support from specialist officers and have asked for privacy at what is an incredibly difficult time.
"They say they are 'truly shell-shocked' by her death."
At around 9.55am last Wednesday, a Mercedes A160 had reportedly hit a pedestrian on Shiregreen Road before travelling further along the road and colliding with a parked car on Jenkin Road.
The pedestrian, Mrs Jackson, was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The police urge those with information or any dashcam footage that might help them with their enquiries to contact 101 quoting incident number 212 of July 31.