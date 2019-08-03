Police name 89-year-old Sheffield crash victim as Celia Jackson

The victim has been formally identified as Celia Jackson

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Her family are receiving support from specialist officers and have asked for privacy at what is an incredibly difficult time.

"They say they are 'truly shell-shocked' by her death."

At around 9.55am last Wednesday, a Mercedes A160 had reportedly hit a pedestrian on Shiregreen Road before travelling further along the road and colliding with a parked car on Jenkin Road.

The pedestrian, Mrs Jackson, was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.