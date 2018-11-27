Police officer to appear in court accused of assaulting football fan in Sheffield

A police officer is due in court tomorrow accused of assaulting a football fan in Sheffield.

PC Liam Stewart has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in August 2017 in which a man suffered facial injuries ahead of a League Cup game between Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which looked into the incident, said the injured man ‘had come into contact with the police and was subsequently arrested’ prior to the game.

The police watchdog handed their findings to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider and PC Stewart was charged.

His first hearing will be held at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

